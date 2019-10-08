Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°
Our stretch of fine autumn weather continues with cool nights and warm days.
Posted: Oct 8, 2019 8:09 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 8:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
55°
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
51°
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
65°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
55°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
62°
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
55°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
55°
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Another Chilly Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff
Name released in I-70 fatal crash
Hepatitis-A outbreak at Papa John's in Linton
Dick's has destroyed $5 million worth of weapons, its CEO says
I-70 reopened after fatal crash
Attorney General’s Office: Tanoos case should move forward
Parvovirus outbreak among cats in Brazil
Fourth Indiana man dies following plane crash in Michiga
Woman boards Delta flight without ticket or identification
A teenager died trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a Delaware canal
Latest Video
Honoring the Badge: ISP Trooper Klun and K-9 Officer Loki
'Life Project' teaches young adults skills they need as they prepare for the real world
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°
Organization offers chance for veterans to get together
Olney considers golf cart ordinance
Rep. Larry Bushon tours Joink
Vaccinations can help prevent Hepatitis A
Name released in I-70 fatal crash
Early Voting Begins in Vigo County
Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff
In Case You Missed It
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis
More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper
Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams