Clear

Organization offers chance for veterans to get together

Hospice of the Wabash Valley hosted a ‘Vet to Vet Café’

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 8:00 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 8:00 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Another Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring the Badge: ISP Trooper Klun and K-9 Officer Loki

Image

'Life Project' teaches young adults skills they need as they prepare for the real world

Image

Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°

Image

Organization offers chance for veterans to get together

Image

Olney considers golf cart ordinance

Image

Rep. Larry Bushon tours Joink

Image

Vaccinations can help prevent Hepatitis A

Image

Name released in I-70 fatal crash

Image

Early Voting Begins in Vigo County

Image

Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams