Clear

Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff

The overnight standoff ended just before 9:00 am and a suspect is now in custody.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 12:10 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 12:10 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff

Image

CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

Image

Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership

Image

Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum

Image

Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 74

Image

Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

Image

The Weight of Leaves

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams