Clear

CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

A local organization honored those victims of domestic violence Monday.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CODA hoasts candlelight vigil

Image

Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership

Image

Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum

Image

Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 74

Image

Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls

Image

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

Image

The Weight of Leaves

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°

Image

Hey Kevin October 7th

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams