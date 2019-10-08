Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership
The award started in honor of a former principal.
Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:23 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 9:23 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
54°
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
50°
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
55°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
54°
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
54°
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
54°
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
54°
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Sunny and nice!
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff
A teenager died trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a Delaware canal
I-70 reopened after fatal crash
Hepatitis-A outbreak at Papa John's in Linton
Attorney General’s Office: Tanoos case should move forward
Fourth Indiana man dies following plane crash in Michiga
Terre Haute fire and police unions endorse Duke Bennett for mayor
Parvovirus outbreak among cats in Brazil
Woman boards Delta flight without ticket or identification
Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for around 10 years, getting her pregnant at age 13
Latest Video
CODA hoasts candlelight vigil
Terre Haute North graduates honored for service and leadership
Chamber of Commerce supports Vigo County Schools referendum
Vigo County School Corp. Proposes 2020 Budget
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 74
Early voting begins: What you need to know before heading out to the polls
Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co
The Weight of Leaves
Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°
Hey Kevin October 7th
In Case You Missed It
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis
More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper
Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams