Clear

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

The sheriff's office is asking you to stay away from the area.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 6:37 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 6:37 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunny and nice!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Standoff continues on Markle Ave and Michigan St in Vigo Co

Image

The Weight of Leaves

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Little/no breeze. Low: 46°

Image

Hey Kevin October 7th

Image

Robinson schools in need of bus drivers

Image

Hepatitis-A outbreak at Papa John's in Linton

Image

Terre Haute fire and police unions endorse Duke Bennett for mayor

Image

Local fire departments educate people on the importance of fire safety during fire prevention week

Image

VCSC celebrates success on IREAD-3

Image

Attorney General’s Office: Tanoos case should move forward

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams