Chili and football, Brazil competition benefits student-athletes

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 70° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 70° Lo: 48°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 69° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 69° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 68° Lo: 47°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 53°

Hi: 71° Lo: 45°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 71° Lo: 48°

Most Popular Stories