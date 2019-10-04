Hey Kevin 10-4

Feels Like: 66°

Hi: 70° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 66°

Hi: 70° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 65°

Hi: 69° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 66°

Hi: 69° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 64°

Hi: 68° Lo: 47°

Feels Like: 67°

Hi: 71° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 66°

Hi: 71° Lo: 48°

Most Popular Stories