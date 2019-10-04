Friday Afternoon Weather

Clear

break 1 today expect a beautiful day. plenty of sun, but temperatures finally fall like. day time highs today at 71. tonight a few clouds will roll through the area, but we'll still be under a mostly clear sky with an overnight low of 47. tomorrow, more sunshine for the first day of the weekend as day time highs top out at 74. a chance for showers moves in sunday.
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Fall Has Returned!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

