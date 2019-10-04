Clear

Rosie 5K Saturday October 5th Rose Hulman Campus

Rose Hulman Army ROTC program presents the annual Rosie 5k fun run/walk on Oct 6th.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 12:14 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rosie 5K Saturday October 5th Rose Hulman Campus

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning. <the rose-hulman army rotc program presents the annual rosie 5k fun run/walk on october 6th in celebration of rose-hulman institute of technology's 2018 homecoming weekend! [notes:go to break] (go to break) new developments in a case... <the rose-hulman army rotc program presents the annual rosie 5k fun run/walk on october 6th in celebration of rose-hulman institute of technology's 2018 homecoming weekend! [notes:go to <the rose-hulman army rotc program presents the annual rosie 5k fun run/walk on october 6th in celebration of rose-hulman institute of technology's 2018 homecoming weekend! [notes:go to <the rose-hulman army rotc program presents the annual rosie 5k fun run/walk on october 6th in celebration of rose-hulman institute of technology's 2018 homecoming weekend! [notes:go to break] (go to break)
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Fall Has Returned!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Rosie 5K Saturday October 5th Rose Hulman Campus

Image

'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

Image

2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU Football

Image

Korbin Allen

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams