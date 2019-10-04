Speech to Text for 'Love where you live,' Community members join forces for a city-wide cleanup

a decision will be made. happening today... vigo county voters can ask questions about an upcoming referendum. "the advance west central indiana pac" is hosting an open house. it will focus on the casino referendum. the referendum will be on the november ballot. it'll ask vigo county voters... shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county? the open house is from 3 to 5 p-m- today. that's at "6-50 wabash avenue." this is part of the "vote yes on number one campaign". the group plans to host a forum next week. people in terre haute will meet for a city-wide clean-up tomorrow. it's a step in the right direction to beautify the area. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning. she's at the terre haute police department. she has more on the clean-up... and why it's needed for the community. alia... volunteers will meet in this parking lot to start the clean up! how often are we seeing trash on the side of the road and chose to ignore it? this intative gets people to stop ignoring and start taking action! the clean-ups actually started in 2003. they've gained volunteers ever since. for just a few hours on saturday... you few hours on saturday... you could be making the difference for terre haute. take a look at your screen for some more information on the clean up. it starts at 8 am and goes until 12 pm. route maps, gloves, bags, and snacks will be provided. all are enouraged to come out--the more hands the better! director of "keep terre haute beautiful" told me initatives like this influence the younger generations. "it sets such a positive example especially if we bring our children with us when we volunteer. we are going above and beyond what's called upon as citizens." if you can't make it saturday... you can pick up any day of the week. just remember---picking up a piece of trash can go a long way. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch,