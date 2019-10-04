Clear

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°

Sunny, but cooler heading into the weekend.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Chris Piper

Friday night: Clear and cool. Low: 47°

Saturday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 74°

Detailed Forecast:

It's finally starting to truly feel like fall. Today will be sunny, with a few clouds, but comfortable. Day time highs top out at only 71. Tonight will be almost jacket weather...pants and sleeves definitely. Calm and cool with a low of 47. Tomorrow more sunshine, but still mild with a high of 74. Chance for rain sunday.

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
