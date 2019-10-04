Speech to Text for Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 71°
Friday night: Clear and cool. Low: 47°
Saturday: Plenty of sun, mild. High: 74°
Detailed Forecast:
It's finally starting to truly feel like fall. Today will be sunny, with a few clouds, but comfortable. Day time highs top out at only 71. Tonight will be almost jacket weather...pants and sleeves definitely. Calm and cool with a low of 47. Tomorrow more sunshine, but still mild with a high of 74. Chance for rain sunday.