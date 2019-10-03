Thursday Late Forecast

Clear

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at this!! this is a breathtaking northern light show in finland... a self-confessed aurora hunter caught the beauty just after sunset last friday. the phenomenon is also known as aurora borealis.. it's the result of collissions between electrically charged particles from the sun entering earth's atmosphere. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 49. north wind 7 to 9 mph. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 71. north northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 49. northeast wind around 6 mph.
Terre Haute
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Marshall
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 58°
