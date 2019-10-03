Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

take a look at this!! this is a breathtaking northern light show in finland... a self-confessed aurora hunter caught the beauty just after sunset last friday. the phenomenon is also known as aurora borealis.. it's the result of collissions between electrically charged particles from the sun entering earth's atmosphere. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 49. north wind 7 to 9 mph. friday mostly sunny, with a high near 71. north northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. friday night partly cloudy, with a low around 49. northeast wind around 6 mph.