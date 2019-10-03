Speech to Text for Terre Haute North Marching Band gets ready for big competition with March-a-Thon

two weeks. " band nats" the terre haute north marching band is preparing for a big performance. march-a-thon is happening this saturday.. we caught up with the band tonight at their practice.. they are working on their last piece of music and coreography for their state competition. that's in a couple weeks. band leaders say saturday's event is a great chance to see what the band is working on. " it gives them a chance to come in at no cost. and for our students to to show them what they are going to support. this is what we've been doing all year. and your support and help with us is not unappreciated. " the band will be marching and practicing from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. saturday. there will be a preview of their state performance is at 7 p.m.