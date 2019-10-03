Speech to Text for 2020 budget for Vigo County approved

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county council met tonight for their regular meeting. a big topic of discussion was the 20-20 annual budget. news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting tonight. she breaks down what county leaders decided.. its new for you tonight on nightwatch. rondrell... the agenda for tonight's meeting was nearly two pages long. most of those agenda items were talking about budgets and money. the budget committee has been meeting to go over the the county's 20-20 budget. tonight they brought that proposed budget to the full council. the only line item on the budget that concerned some council members involved a new position with the auditors office. the budget committee did not allow new positions or employees in the 20-20 budget for other offices. there was about 69 thousand dollars set aside in that line. the council decided to move that money into a different account in the budget. that way they still have control over it and could possibly revisit the new postion at a later time. another thing that happened tonight was the council approved a pay increase for all full and part time employees who work for the county government. councl president aaron loudermilk says this hasn't happened in years and he hopes this will bring more employees to the government. "i think quite honestly a four percent raise is a substantial amount and i thnk a lot of people are going to be happy with that. a four percent raise hasn't been seen in county government in quite some time and i would hope that the employees that we currently have would be appreciative of the oppurtunity to have this increase in pay." starting next month -- county council meetings will be live streamed. you can find the meetings on youtube at vigo county government. for now reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.