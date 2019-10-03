THS Tennis

Clear
Braves win sectional title

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

welcome back... its state or bust for the sixth-ranked terre haute south boys tennis team, the braves were trying to earn their first hardware tonight on the way to that goal.... south was in the sectional final this evening at terre hatue north against their rival the patriots... matthew roberts with a big serve at two singles for south that north can't return...roberts needed less than a hour to win his match... terre haute north's number one doubles team of ethan knott and cade moore played great....nice defense by the two here....moore with the slam....they won to give the patriots a point.... caleb morris at three singles for south with a great hustle play and forehand winner down the line...he won in straight sets... less than a minute later south clinched the match with canaan sellers....the braves top player with a great shot that's just fair along the baseline....despite playing sick, sellers still won... terre haute south wins four-one, the braves win their fourth sectional title in the last five years... <have to keep the tradition alive. freshman year came up short. last two years came up short. last two years brought it home. that's our goal to bring home a sectional.> sectional.> the cardinals opened their nlds series
