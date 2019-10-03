Speech to Text for ISU Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now on the missouri valley football conference.... ever since head coach curt mallory took over three years ago this has been his focus, to bring a conference championship to indiana state... getting that done this year certainly won't be easy again, isu plays in the toughest fcs conference in the nation... sycamores open mvfc play saturday at south dakota, isu will be trying to win their first league road opener since 2015..... <hard to win any game in our conference, let alone going on