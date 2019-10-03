THS Football

Clear
Braves looking to keep momentum going

here's a look at today's weather quiz question. terre haute south football last friday did a good job bouncing back from their first loss of the season, the braves won at bedford north lawrence.... south has one of their biggest test of the season this friday....the 5a, seventh ranked braves host 3a number four brebeuf... at five and one south is having a pretty good season, but this team knows they have to get better and use tough games like friday to improve if they want any chance to compete in their tough sectional... <with our sectional being the way it is, with cathedral, decatur central and plainfield. we want to play our best football at the end. this is important week, but we have to get better this week. northview will take a four-game winning streak into their home wic matchup tomorrow versus greencastle.... one player who's been key during the knights streak has been running back korbin allen... he's averaging a 116 total yards per game and has six tds this year....head coach mark raetz knew his junior tailback would shine once he was given the chance because of all the time allen had put in.... <what you're seeing is an accumulation of the last three years of work. kid that comes to everything all offseason. he's done everything we've asked of him the last three years. now he's getting his opportunity this year. its shown.> welcome back... after a two and two non-conference, the sycamores turn their attention
