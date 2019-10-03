Hey Kevin 10-3

Clear

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:34 PM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 6:34 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

halloween is halloween is halloween is right around the corner. many people will be looking for some spooky fun. one local woman says you can find that fun right here in terre haute. news 10's tilly marlatt has more about the city's unique attractions. it's new for you tonight at 6. [notes:nat sound pop] <now we tell the story about h-h holmes because... ashley hood is a terre haute native. she's also the author of a book called 'haunted terre haute'. hood says there's more to terre haute than meets the eye. "we have a lot of hauntings in downtown terre haute and in the terre haute area. a lot of people do not realize how many we actually have.." hood says it's not just grave yards and abandoned buildings that are haunted. "everybody of course knows the tale of stiffy green but we've also got a haunted salon in serendipity salon. we've also got the haunts of isu which includes a ghost named karen and also barbing barb." those are just a few of the stories in hood's book. she hopes it will become a resource for the community. "if people are interested in hauntings they can take it kind of use it as a road map, go around terre haute, kind of do their own investigations and see if they can find any ghosts." you can also learn more about these stories on a walking tour. kacy horne from baltimore enjoys learning about paranormal activity especially when visiting a new community. "i've loved ghost tours ever since i was little so whenever there's a chance to take one i always take theopportunity ." whether you're a believer in ghosts or nothood says you can still learn a few things along the way. "the ghost part is really great but so is the history and you get a little bit of both when you start researching these locations for ghosts." hood says october is the best time to find ghosts...reporting from downtown terre haute, i'm tilly marlatt, news 10.>
