Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman starts off homecoming with ribbon cutting for new student union pavilion

october 4th through the 13th. you can almost "feel" homecoming in the air at rose hulman institute of technology in terre haute! today there was a ribbon cutting for the much anticipated student union pavilion. it sits right next to the union. many say the new sustainable addition is going to be a huge plus to student life on campus. that's where we find new 10's richard solomon he joins us now live from the pavilion. richard shares more on how one student feels about the new spot. take a look at the new pavilion behind me! you can see people already using it. one student i talked to says this new addition is will make this campus a great one to attend. connor ray is gearing up for his last homecoming as an undergrad at rose hulman. he told me this one is extra special. that's thanks to this! the new "mu-sell-em" student union pavilion. "it's functional i get to use it and have fun in it but it also serves a lot of other purposes.." it sits right beside the union center... pratcially in the heart of campus. the project took all summer to finish. ray told me it's incredible to see the finished product.. "you know as engineers and scientists it's our goal to kind of promote that idea going forward with the jobs that we do in the future so it's nice that the school sort of recoginizes that and is encouraging that" "this new pavilion can be used year round. students can have bbq's in the summer time and even movies nights in the winter time. but there's more to see up top... with a living roof. many say this new addition will have a life of it's own. "the feeling from the beginning on this was to really make this sustainable" mike and linda "mu-sell-em" gave a $1.5 million dollar gift. mike..is a rose alumn. he wants "this" to serve as an important message to future alumni... "remember where we got that jump start in life and to do our own part to give back in our own small way to be able to give other's an opportunity to do that as well" ray told me this will be a homecoming he'll never forget. he's happy to see his school ...continue to grow into a better place. "it's definatly a big part of my life and rose hulman really does feel like a home to me. it's great that it's a priority for rose hulman cause it's a priority to me.." me.." now....there's one thing that's missing...the name! the mu-sell-em's are letting the students pick it. and whoever comes up with the best name wins...and gets a steak dinner from the presdient..with 20 of their friends! i told them to make sure i'm one of their 20 friends reporting live at rose hulman richard solomon news 10 back to