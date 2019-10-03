Speech to Text for Local group gears up to celebrate creativity

a forum next week. a local organization is preparing to celebrate creativity. news 10 spoke with the owner of "willow gift and home" in terre haute. she's hosting "art in the garden". it'll feature a variety of local craft artists. organizers say it coincides with "american craft week". "we just invite local artists to come and set up in the store and clear out some of our things and make room for them to show and sell their work for the day. it's just my way of showing my support for the local talent." art in the garden is this saturday at willow gift and home. that's located at 35-hundred hulman street in terre haute. it's from 10 am to 5 p.m. american craft week is