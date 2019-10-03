Speech to Text for 'Vote Yes on Number One' campaign set to hold open house on casino vote

tomorrow...voters in vigo county have a chance to ask questions about an upcoming referendum. the advance west central indiana pac is set to host an open house tomorrow. the open house will focus on the casino referendum. that referendum be on the upcoming november ballot. it'll ask vigo county voters...shall inland casino gambling be permitted in vigo county? the open house is from 3 to 5 p.m. tomorrow. it takes place at 6-50 wabash avenue. thats the headquarters for the advance west central indiana pac now, we should note... this is part of the "vote yes on number one campaign". the group