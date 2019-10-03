Speech to Text for Robinson begins using new bus barn

the topic of a new bus barn for robinson, illinois schools has been talked about for years. last year a decision was made to move to a new facility. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how that move went. pk} "the finishing touches are still being put on the new transportation building here for robinson schools. however it's already having a big impact for drivers and staff." angela langley has worked at robinson schools for twenty years. she began her career in robinson as a bus driver. and since then she always dealt with the issues of their former transportation building. "we had to go outside to go to the bathroom across the way to the other building. which was not any better, it was actually worse." last november robinson schools announced they would move to a new building on main street. that move finally came just a week before school started. "we're liking it in here. i think the flow is good. drivers are a little bit separated from us then they were before. they didn't like that at first, but i think it's been a good thing." the school district purchased the building for one million two hundred and eighty four thousand dollars. while the building was already up there is still work needed to be done to be fully operational. "we're putting in some security cameras that's still in progress. we've got some exterior lighting. where when bus drivers are out on an evening trip and they come back at night we want to get some adequate lighting in." that lighting was being worked on thursday morning. all in hopes of giving drivers and staff a bigger and better place to work out of. "we knew we wanted to look at a different situation for our transportation department. so i'm very thankful that we're this far along and hopefully be able to call it done in the next few months." "the superintendent tells me the next problem they are facing is a shortage of bus drivers. in robinson, illinois, gary brian news 10."