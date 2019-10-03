Speech to Text for Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue - 6:00

for both scenarios, you're really, we're not doing our job here." your vote this november could make a 4-million dollar difference. vigo county school leaders say they're listening to you... as they prepare for budget cuts. good evening and thanks for joining us. vigo county school leaders are taking notes. they've been listening to your suggestions about ways to cut the budget... "and" ways to make money for the district. this is all after school leaders announced the need for a 4-million dollar budget cut earlier this year. the superintendent says that will turn into 8-million dollars "if" the school referendum "fails" in novemeber news 10's heather good told you about the popular ideas for "cuts" on news 10 first at five... now she has more on your ideas for making the district money. community meetings are still happening to talk about the budget issue... but so far... school leaders are noticing some reoccurring ideas for ways to make -- or at least save -- the district some money. you'll notice... many of these bullet points deal with using existing resources... like renting out unused space. people have suggested expanding the virtual school program... and partnering with businesses for sponsorships. superintendent dr. rob haworth says all of these suggestions are worth -- at least -- exploring. haworth says "revenue enhancements" won't be enough on their own... cuts will still be needed... but -- even more will get cut if the school referendum fails in november. "i am optimistic but we have to continue to try to spread the word in regards to what this means for our community." you can give your 2-cents of the budget issue at another community meeting tonight. it's happening at sugar grove elementary school at 6:30. there are a few more meetings set. the last one is october 17th. back