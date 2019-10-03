Speech to Text for Discussion continues about ending the stigma around asking for PTSD help

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conversations continue.. about the importance "of p-t-s-d awareness". "p-t-s-d" often occurs "after a traumatic event". while it's often thought of "in association with military service".. "health officials say".. it can impact anyone. even "if" a traumatic event happened years prior.. it's not too late to work toward recovery. "bill little" with hamilton center says.. you should "not" let stigma stand in the way of receiving treatment. ////// ////// <"more and more you're seeing law enforcement departments and the military and your firefighters, the management from those organizations are looking at mental health a lot more clearly than they used to cause they're seeing that these trauma related injuries are impacting the quality of service that they are getting." ////// [take: cont vo] susi} "little says".. a positive attitude toward treatment will lead