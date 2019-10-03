Speech to Text for Silver Alert continues for missing Clark County man

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

handled the case. "the search continues" for a missing florida man in the wabash valley. it's a story.. that we've been following for you "since early this morning". "a silver alert".. is active "for charles eg-ner". that's out of clark county, illinois. "police say".. he went hunting "yesterday afternoon". he was "in the martinsville area". "police say".. he's "66"-years-old.. and lives with dementia. "eg-ner" is a white man. "6"-"1".. weighing "240"-pounds. he was last seen wearing "a camo shirt and pants". he hunted in the woods.. near "57-60 east 17-00th road". that's just north of martinsville. "police" do not believe he had a phone with him. "if" you have any information.. you're asked to call "the clark county sheriff's office." 217-826-63-93.