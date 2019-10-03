Speech to Text for Terre Haute man sentenced to 23-years in federal prison for drug trafficking

with pay". "a terre haute man".. will spend the next "23"-years "in federal prison". "49"-year-old "robin lennox" was sentenced today for his role "in a major drug trafficking operation" stemming from 20-17 to 20-18. according "to the u-s attorney's office".. "lennox" would mail himself "methamphetam ine" and "fentanyl" that he bought from arizona. he would then distribute the drugs to other dealers "in the terre haute area". "police" eventually intercepted packages "containing the drugs". after his sentence.. "lennox" will serve "5"-years "on supervised release". " j. michael gannon".. with the d-e-a said.. quote.. "for all you drug dealers out there.. be warned.. we are coming after you.. we will not tolerate poison coming into our communities." end-quote. "the d-e-a", "the vigo county drug task force", and "the terre haute police department"