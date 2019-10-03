Speech to Text for Terre Haute firefighter accused of child molesting appears in court

"a terre haute firefighter".. facing "5"-coun "of child molesting".. heads back to the courtroom today. we have "new information for you" at this hour. vigo county judge "john roach" ordered "rodger plunkett to be evaluated "for community corrections". he'll also have a bond reduction hearing at a later date. "right now".. plunkett's bond is set at "100"-thousand-dollars. he's accused of molesting "2"-victims. "authorities say".. that abuse happened between 19-98 and 20-05. "a jury trial" is set "for february 24th". as for plunkett's status "with the terre haute fire department". "fire chief jeff fisher says".. "plunkett" remains "suspended