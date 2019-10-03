Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Family Sports Center Appeal

"wabash valley family sports center representatives" and "the vigo county assessor" met in front of "a judge" today new for you now at "5". "the sports center" is appealing "its exemption denial" from 20-18. news 10's.. "dominic miranda".. was at that meeting today. he joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom.. to explain.. what this all means. //////// susie.. property tax talk can be confusing.. so i'm going to keep this simple. the wabash valley family sports center is a non-profit organization. its located in eastern vigo county. the center filed a petition for exemption of property taxes last year. that was denied. there are "3"-tracks of land that make up the wabash valley family sports center and its cross country course. "2"-of those tracks were re-assessed a couple of years ago. however.. the sports center says that reassessment was not fair. they say it was a "10"-fold increase.. which they see as substantial. their petition for exemption of property taxation in 20-18 was denied. today.. the sports center .. met with the county assessor in front of a judge to appeal that exemption denial. sports center board member "david patterson" says this appeal was necessary and they look forward to the decision. //// "this has been our mission for 22 years. that's never wavered. so.. you know to have it change after 20 years was shocking and that was the reason for our appeal." //////// no timeline has been given on when a decision will be made. coming up at 6. . i'll break down more on why the appeal for this property. reporting live in the newsroom. . i'm dominic miranda. . news 10. ///////