Speech to Text for Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

listening." //////// "the vigo county school corporation".. is considering "your suggestions". that's after announcing a "4"-million-dollar "budget cut earlier this year. good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, october 3rd. //////// "vigo county school leaders" are taking notes. they've been jotting down "your ideas".. for ways the district "can make money" and areas where the district "can save money". "a series of community meetings" continues "tonight". but "this morning"... "superintendent doctor robert haworth" held "a press conference" to talk more about "popular suggestions" he's hear "from you". news 10's "heather good" was there. she has more for you now.. on "your ideas" to cut the budget. //////// we've told you before... vigo county school leaders say they have to cut at least 4-million dollars from the budget. you can give your 2-cents about what you think can be cut... and here are some of the popular responses so far. superintendent dr. rob haworth says many people have suggested a 4-day school week. he says -- this would be difficult to accomplish because the state mandates how many days students must be in class. to do this would require legislative changes. people have also brought up staggering school start times... combining bus routes... and using buses for longer. haworth says these are all real options. another popular idea is redistricting and consolidating schools. haworth says this is something he is looking at and the pace at which these changes happen will be impacted by whether or not the school referendum passes this november. //////// "our district is shrinking. our county is shrinking in terms of total population and so the referenda allows us more time to have great conversation with our community about redistricting, what that might look like, consolidation and what that might look like or school closure." //////// dr. haworth says -- if the referendum fails -- the 4-million dollar budget cut will turn into an 8-million dollar budget cut. coming up at six... i'll have more on your ideas to make the district money. back to you. ////////