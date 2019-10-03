Clear

Experts weigh in on vaping issues

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:56 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:56 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for review. meanwhile... the nation has reached a total of "16" vaping deaths. it's an issue being investigated by "the c-d-c- and u-s- drug administration." news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the "regional hospital offices." she's met with experts... and has more on what they're saying about this critical issue. alia.. just recently.. the state of indiana confirmed the "first" death linked to the trend. that's according to the indiana state department of health. the numbers speak for themselves here. while vaping hasn't been around for long.. the impacts of what it does to the body have just become worse. take a look at your screen.. "this" small device is what's causing major lung damage nationwide. many recognize it by the large clouds of smoke it leaves behind. nationally-- "215" cases of severe respiratory illness have been reported from june 28th to aug 27th in 2019. the c-d-c says they are still investigating the reason for the issues. here's a visual of how the vapors can cause long term damage.. or even death. dr. sharma says many of us vape without knowing the harmful chemicals inside of the pen. "americans they don't know enough about the chemicals in these things. they do it for the social part, they assume it's safe and that's the mistake they make. they assume its safe but we're realizing there's dangerous chemicals in these things. // vaping is not cool, vaping is suicide." dr. sharma says if you have vaped in the last 90 days it's important to see your doctor before the issue could get worse. reporting live in vigo county,
