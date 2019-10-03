Speech to Text for Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°
Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°
Thursday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy. Low: 47°
Friday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High: 70°
Detailed Forecast:
Relief is finally going to start to move in. Today will still be above average, but not quite as hot. Windy, with a high of 82. Tonight partly cloudy, cooler with a low dropping into the upper 40's. Then tomorrow, lots of sunshine, paired with comfortable temperatures. Day time highs only getting to 70.