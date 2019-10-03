Clear

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Relief is finally going to start to move in. Today will still be above average, but not quite as hot.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Oct 3, 2019 8:24 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Thursday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Breezy. Low: 47°

Friday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High: 70°

Detailed Forecast:

Relief is finally going to start to move in. Today will still be above average, but not quite as hot. Windy, with a high of 82. Tonight partly cloudy, cooler with a low dropping into the upper 40's. Then tomorrow, lots of sunshine, paired with comfortable temperatures. Day time highs only getting to 70.

Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 74°
Relief is Coming!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Experts weigh in on vaping issues

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 2

Image

Terre Haute Mayoral Forum Part 1

Image

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as hot. High: 82°

Image

Ricky Brookins

Image

Craig Porter

Image

PH-NV Preview

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of the four Terre Haute mayoral candidates take the stage at Indiana Theater

Image

Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say