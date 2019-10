Speech to Text for Ricky Brookins

former terre haute north star ricky brookins will be continuing his football career. brookins has signed to play arena football with the virginia destoryers in the national gridiron league.... brookins went to iu as a preferred walk-on, but earned a scholarship playing four years at running back