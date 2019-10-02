Speech to Text for Craig Porter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the challenge.> the vincennes university men's basketball team will open the season as the top ranked team in junior college... the trail blazers enter the year as the defending national champs, they won it all last season for the first time since 1972... one of the best players this year on vu is sophomore craig porter....the former terre haute south star has been listed as one of the top 25 juco players in the nation by street and smith magazine... porter is receiving interest from both mid-major and high-majors schools.... last year the guard started 27 games for vu...he averaged 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a gam and was tops on the team in blocks....