Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

while it may not feel like it.. it is october.. and that means its breast cancer awareness month... the vigo county courthouse is showing awareness for the cause.. if you look up in downtown terre haute.. you'll see the breast cancer ribbon at the top of the courthouse. this is something city leaders do every year. tonight partly cloudy, with a low around 68. west wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 80. west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 49. north wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. thanks weather... thanks thanks weather... high school boys tennis sectionals got underway tonight, we have the action from terre haute north.... and a wabash valley native is receiving high big preseason college basketball recogntion... we'll let you know who it is, we'll let you recogntion... basketball college preseason high big is receiving valley native and a wabash north.... terre haute action from have the tonight, we underway sectionals