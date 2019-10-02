Speech to Text for Three of the four Terre Haute mayoral candidates take the stage at Indiana Theater

start next week. the terre haute community is getting informed about the 20-19 mayoral candidates. current mayor duke bennett.. is running against candidates karrum nassar... pat goodwin and shane meehan. tonight... news 10 and the terre haute chamber of commerce hosted a forum. only three of the candidates took part. candidate shane meehan has not shown up for any of the mayoral debates thus far. mayor bennett... nasser... and goodwin took the stage at the indiana theater... they spoke about their visions for the future of terre haute. they discussed everything from diversity... to unions.. to infrastructure. "18:36:17,01 bennet} "they're hearing about terre haute across the state. we have got to continue to work together, and build this community into something that we've never seen before." 18:38:16,00 nasse} if you give me the opportunity i will work hard to make sure that your families will want to remain here, and come back to our community. 18:39:38,02 goodwi} "i've watched the infighting the egos and the problems within local government.. and i believe it needs a different approach." the municipal election for municipal the approach." the municipal election for terre haute is november 5th. the deadline for voter registration