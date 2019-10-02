Speech to Text for Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good news for drivers in brazil, indiana. state road 59.. is now open! the road was closed just north of the city back in july. it was supposed to be open two weeks ago... but that date was rescheduled because of utility relocation delays. crews were doing some work to the bridge. indiana department of transportation officials announced today the project is now finished. its just in time for the covered bridge festival which will start