Crews reopen State Road 59 in Clay County

Oct 2, 2019
Christopher Essex

good news for drivers in brazil, indiana. state road 59.. is now open! the road was closed just north of the city back in july. it was supposed to be open two weeks ago... but that date was rescheduled because of utility relocation delays. crews were doing some work to the bridge. indiana department of transportation officials announced today the project is now finished. its just in time for the covered bridge festival which will start
