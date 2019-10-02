Speech to Text for Indiana State University remembers Jamal Khashoggi

khashoggi is a graduate of indiana state univeristy.. tonight... the campus community hosted a candlelight vigil in his honor.. news 10s sarah lehman is live tonight on isu's campus.. new for you at 10 she shares why students felt the need to honor this anniversary. rondrell... just a few hours ago this spot right here was filled with students. remembering one of their own. "it shouldn't be something tragic we should be happy that he was strong to do what he wanted and what he loved." it's been one year since indiana state university graduate and journalist jamal khashoggi was killed. "he left isu and took up space in the world in a very important way." wednesday night i-s-u students...staff...and other community members gathered on the campus for a candellight vigil in honor of khashoggi. "it's a tragic event but he told his story and he was heard and with that i feel like he inspired so many people and the isu communtiy" crystal mikhail was one of the many i-s-u students at the vigil wednesday night. as a communications major she says it's important for her to support things like this. "i want to be able to have people not be afraid to tell their story and to not think that this should stop them. it should be something to inspire them to keep on telling what they want to tell." next friday -- indiana state will continue to honor khashoggi. the university will be awarding him with the distinguished alumni award. for now reporting live on indiana state university's campus. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.