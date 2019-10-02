Speech to Text for Wednesday Night Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 68. west wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. thursday mostly sunny, with a high near 80. west northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 49. north wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.