SMWC Tuition freeze

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:41 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

saint mary of the woods college made a special announcement regarding tuition costs. they will be keeping their tuition the same for the 20-20. . 20-21 school year. the school will also offer students next fall the advantage of paying the same tuition rate for this year... for 4 years. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with the college's president today. he joins us now live with more on what all went into the decision. president of st. mary of the woods college dr dottie king says the school simply listened to their students and their families. many are anxious about the cost of quality higher education. that's why they made this decision. . . and a lot went into it. dr. king stressed to me that the most important thing to them is the success of their students. the college wanted to plan their budget accordingly. she told me that says a lot about the college that they were willing to listen and change their budget to make this happen. they also had to ensure that their enrollment was at a high enough volume to make this move happen in a financially secure way. this move. . however. .will involve increased costs in the future. dr. king mentioned health insurance costs going up. the college also plans on giving their employees salary increases. overall. . she says it was worth it because it benefits the students and their families. "so what we're having to do is just really be mindful of how we're going to budget for that. so it did take a lot of thought."/// "we've now set out a bold goal for ourselves institutionally and we know we are doing it for the good of our students and it feels pretty good." dr. king says the tuition guarantee for students next year and the next four years after that. . shows parents that this is a college that puts students first. reporting live at st mary of the woods college. . i'm dominic miranda. .. news 10.
