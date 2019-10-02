Speech to Text for Nature's Classroom: 'It's about hands-on activity'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by graduation. fourth grade students at sullivan elementary school are spending the next few days outside. it's all part of a program called "nature's classroom". the program is three days and two nights. it takes place at merom camp and retreat center. students will gain hands-on experience in areas that would not be part of a traditional school day. like sewing, hiking, cooking and more. one teacher from sullivan elementary says the school has been doing this for 16 years. she says it's a break for students from the traditional classroom routine. "it's not about the papers. it's about hand on activity. actually feeling and touching the trees. making and mixing their fractions to make cookies for the rest of the group." norris says it's an opportunity for students to gain experience working together to build