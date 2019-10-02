Speech to Text for New Wabash Valley business looks to improve the lives of area children

a new wabash valley business dedicates itself to improving the lives of children. news 10 stopped by the ribbon cutting for "ambition education and behavior". the business offers help to kids who may be struggling with social and coping skills. the company offers evaluations and sessions. ambition's owner "stacey bex" also works as a school psychologist. she says she's hoping to fill a gap in the community. 'so the sessions with the students are more about focusing on skill deficits. we figure out what issue they're having and then usually there's a skill that they need taught." ambition education and behavior is located on