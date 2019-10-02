Speech to Text for HIRE Academy helps offenders re-enter the workforce

com. indiana's "hoosier initiative for re-entry program" helps "inmates" to re-enter the workforce. however a new move by the state hopes to make that transition easier. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how that move has been helping those behind bars. "the hire academy was has been in service since 2012. the state program is now being taken on by the indiana department of corrections." stacy hart says he has graduated from 12 different programs since he's been incarcerated. today he is working hard to make a plan for when he gets out. "it's really a good thing because they not only work with you while you're here but they also will help you get a job and maintain a job as you get out." the hire academy is giving hart and other offenders like him a second chance. teaching life skills like how to build a resume or how to resolve a conflict. "we want to make sure that either we can help these individuals with obtaining employment prior to their release from incarceration or even directly after their release." the hire academy hopes getting offenders back to work quickly will keep them from returning to prison. meaning a better shot at a normal life after they've served their time. "if we can help them obtaining employment, that's just one less thing that they have to worry about initially." hire also works with businesses and the community to help give offenders all the tools they'll need to be successful. for hart...it's all about keeping focused on the future. "it keeps you out of trouble you know. it keeps you focused on goals and gives you hope for a lot of us. what we do is, we don't plan to fail...when we get out we fail to plan. and this is just good proper planning." "tax incintives are also available to businesses who hire offenders. in carlisle, gary brian news 10."