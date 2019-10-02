Clear

Company looks to 'Pay it Forward' by giving free heating and cooling system to an active or retired

Company looks to 'Pay it Forward' by giving free heating and cooling system to an active or retired service member

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Company looks to 'Pay it Forward' by giving free heating and cooling system to an active or retired

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winter months. hoosier heating and cooling is looking to pay it forward this october. the company announced it will give away a free heating and air system. it's through the "pay it forward" campaign. the campaign focuses on the men and women who serve our country. starting today through november....you can nominate a retired or active duty service member to receive the free system. you can do that by going online. that's w-t-h-i-tv dot
