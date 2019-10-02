Clear

Energy Efficiency Day works to help people cut their energy consumption

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 6:23 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

nationwide....cu nationwide....cutting energy use by 15 percent for one year can help save six american lives a day. it also helps to avoid up to 20 billion dollars in health-related problems. that's according to the natural resources defense council. that's why organizations across the country recognize today as "energy efficiency day". local energy company vectren is participating in the national initiative. officials say energy efficiency also cuts down on utility bills. here are a few small ways you can do this. make sure to regularly clean or replace your h-vac filter. it helps your unit run at full efficiency and gives it better air flow. you should also have your furnace maintained annually and check your air filter monthly. additionally....put weather strips around windows and doors to keep warm air from escaping during the
