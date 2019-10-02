Speech to Text for Putnam County man faces hunting-related charges for killing deer worth around $4,500 without the pro

a putnam county, indiana man is facing charges for hunting violations. that's after an investigation that began in november 2018. indiana d-n-r says around that time david mccollough from greenecastle claimed he killed a 'trophy class deer.' conservation officers say they checked their records and found inconsistent reporting of the killed deer. they say an interview showed even more discrepancies. that's when officials got a search warrant to check mccollough's phone. officials say a text from mccollough shows he was planning to hunt without a valid hunting license. authorities say mccollough sent messages describing the deer he killed with time and date stamps from about 45 minutes "before" he bought the correct license online. the deer mccollough killed has an estimated value of 45-hundred dollars, due to its size.