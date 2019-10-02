Clear

Students in Parke County investigated for E-cigarette with THC in it

and high schools." the crackdown on vaping in school continues. good evening and thanks for joining us. authorties in parke county are on alert. it comes after a potentially harmful substance has made its way into parke heritage middle school. officials say students were caught with a vaping device containing t-h-c. in tonight's top story.. news 10's jada huddlestun breaks down the investigation. and what could happen to students as things move forward. i'm here at park heritage middle school. this is where an investigation began monday. that's after parke county deputies and school resource officers found four students had an electronic vaping device. that device contained t-h-c oil. t-h-c is the intoxicating chemical found in marijuana. police say three male students and one female student had the device. they say the students passed it around on monday.. and one took it home. authorities say they found the device hidden in a locker on tuesday. as far as punishment goes.. police say it's important these students learn from this situation. "the goal would be to educate children on the dangers and help them understand the chemicals they're putting in their body aren't really anything anyone should use. // help children learn the difference between right and wrong. it's more of a rehabilitation type set up." now there's been no word yet from the scool corporation as far as disiplinary action for the students goes. on the legal side.. the case is still on-going and will be passed on to the parke county prosecutors office when it is wrapped up. reporting in marshall, indiana. jada huddlestun. news 10.
