Career fair gives Rose-Hulman students a chance to talk to potential employers

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 5:16 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's "a big day" on the rose-hulman institute of technology campus. "250"-employers "from across the state" and "the nation" are on-site "for a career fair". "event organizers say".. many new employers are participating in this year's career fair. "they say".. this is one of the largest career fairs. "the fair" is an opportunity for students to connect with future employers for internship and job opportunities. senior "adam baker" has been attending this career fair since his freshman year. "he says".. "this fair" provides opportunities "for students" "of all areas of study". /////// ////// "the sheer number of employers really gives everybody whether you're a mathematics or an engineering student, gives everybody a good opportunity to what they're passionate about." /////// this is "1" of "3"-career fairs this is "1" of "3"-career fairs that rose-hulman offers for students each
