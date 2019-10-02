Clear
Indiana State University's fall address

Indiana State University's fall address

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 5:13 PM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 5:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

mph. "doctor deborah curtis" addressed "the indiana state university community" just a couple of hours ago. this was her 2nd "fall address" as president. "doctor curtis" focused on the word "impact". she talked about "the impact" the university is making on the city, region, state... and most importantly "on the students". "doctor curtis" ended her address "with a call to action" she asked people spread the word "about i-s-u's programs and facilities".
