Speech to Text for Terre Haute murder suspect claims victim made sexual advances toward him

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute man".. dies.. after being beaten "with a baseball bat". "and the main suspect".. now faces "a murder charge". ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, october 2nd. ////// "26"-year-old "nathan epple" was booked "into the vig county jail" late last night "o several charges". the most serious.. "murder". news 10's "rondrell moore".. has read over the court documents in this case. he joins us now.. "live" from our newsroom.. to break down all the details. /////// susie.. terre haute police say last friday.. "jeffrey cottrell" cam to police headquarters and reported that a man was in his bedroom attempting to steal items. there's a lot to this story... so allow me to read details from that police report... "cah-trell" told police the man hit him in the head with an aluminum bat. he then ran away with the bat.. "cah-trell's" cell phone.. "5"-knives and an emergency style bag. that man.. police say.. turned out to be "nathan epple" "cah-trell" was taken to the hospital. he later died from his injuries on sunday. an autopsy determined the cause of death to be "blunt force trauma to the head". /////// "yesterday afternoon, they were able to locate this person and after a foot pursuit with investigators they were able to take him into custody where tehy located an item of the victim's personal property on him and he was brought in for questioning and later charged with the homicide." //////// now.. according to court records.. "epple" says "cottrell" made sexual advances toward him. that's when he punched him. when "cottrell" reportedly continued to make sexual advances toward "epple".. that' when "epple" says he hit "cottrell" with the bat in the arm and upper body area. terre haute police say "epple" was already wanted on a warrant for another case where he faces "2"-counts of armed robbery. he appeared in court this morning. he's being held in the vigo county jail without bond. ///////